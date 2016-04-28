版本:
BRIEF-People's Utah Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.29

April 27 People's Utah Bancorp :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29

* People's Utah Bancorp reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 net interest income $16.7 million versus $14.5 million

