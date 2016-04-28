版本:
BRIEF-Civeo Q1 loss per share $0.25

April 27 Civeo Corp

* Civeo reports first quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $97 million to $101 million

* Q1 revenue $95 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.25

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $385 million to $415 million

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.19 excluding items

