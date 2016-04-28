BRIEF-Civeo Q1 loss per share $0.25

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says stockholders approve merger with CBOE Holdings
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
April 27 Civeo Corp
* Civeo reports first quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $97 million to $101 million
* Q1 revenue $95 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.25
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $385 million to $415 million
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.19 excluding items
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.
MILAN, Jan 17 Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.