2016年 4月 28日

BRIEF-Murphy Oil divests interest in Syncrude joint venture for C$937 million

April 27 Murphy Oil Corp :

* Murphy Oil Corporation announces non-core asset sale - divests interest in Syncrude joint venture for C$937 million

* Canadian subsidiary signed agreement for sale of Syncrude asset to Suncor Energy

