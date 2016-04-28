BRIEF-Murphy Oil divests interest in Syncrude joint venture for C$937 million

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says stockholders approve merger with CBOE Holdings
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
April 27 Murphy Oil Corp :
* Murphy Oil Corporation announces non-core asset sale - divests interest in Syncrude joint venture for C$937 million
* Canadian subsidiary signed agreement for sale of Syncrude asset to Suncor Energy
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.
MILAN, Jan 17 Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.