BRIEF-First Industrial Realty Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.35

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says stockholders approve merger with CBOE Holdings
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
April 27 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 FFO per share $0.35
* First industrial realty trust reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 occupancy of 94.8%, up 50 basis points from 1q15
* Q1 same store noi grew 9.6%
* New dividend rate represents a 49% increase from prior rate of $0.1275 per share
* Maintaining our FFO guidance range for 2016
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.
MILAN, Jan 17 Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.