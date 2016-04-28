版本:
BRIEF-Columbia Banking System Q1 shr $0.37

April 27 Columbia Banking System Inc :

* Columbia Banking System announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.37

* Net interest income for Q1 was $80.2 million , down $1.6 million from linked quarter

