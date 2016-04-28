版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 09:03 BJT

BRIEF-National general says CEO Michael Karfunkel passed away on April 27

April 27 National General Holdings Corp

* Announces passing of founder, chairman, and chief executive officer

* Says CEO Michael Karfunkel passed away on April 27

* Company's board of directors appointed Barry Karfunkel, President, to serve as CEO of National General Holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐