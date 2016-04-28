BRIEF-Logitech International says Q4 sales $431 million

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says stockholders approve merger with CBOE Holdings
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
April 27 Logitech International Sa
* Q4 sales $431 million
* Logitech delivers best annual retail sales growth in five years
* Confirmed its fy 2017 outlook
* Q4 net income from continuing operations $ 0.10 per share
* Q4 net income per share $0.17
* Fy 2016 retail sales grow 9 percent in constant currency
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $442.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.
MILAN, Jan 17 Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.