版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 09:29 BJT

BRIEF-Logitech International says Q4 sales $431 million

April 27 Logitech International Sa

* Q4 sales $431 million

* Logitech delivers best annual retail sales growth in five years

* Confirmed its fy 2017 outlook

* Q4 net income from continuing operations $ 0.10 per share

* Q4 net income per share $0.17

* Fy 2016 retail sales grow 9 percent in constant currency

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $442.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐