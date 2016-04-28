BRIEF-Engaged Capital says ISS recommends Benchmark shareholders vote to elect Robert Gifford and Jeffrey S. Mccreary

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says stockholders approve merger with CBOE Holdings
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
April 27 Engaged Capital :
* ISS recommends Benchmark shareholders vote for change on Engaged Capital's BLUE proxy
* ISS recommends Benchmark shareholders vote BLUE Engaged Capital proxy to elect Robert Gifford and Jeffrey S. Mccreary
* ISS finds a "compelling case" for board change and highlights strength of Engaged Capital's nominees
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.
MILAN, Jan 17 Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.