BRIEF-Engaged Capital says ISS recommends Benchmark shareholders vote to elect Robert Gifford and Jeffrey S. Mccreary

April 27 Engaged Capital :

* ISS recommends Benchmark shareholders vote for change on Engaged Capital's BLUE proxy

* ISS recommends Benchmark shareholders vote BLUE Engaged Capital proxy to elect Robert Gifford and Jeffrey S. Mccreary

* ISS finds a "compelling case" for board change and highlights strength of Engaged Capital's nominees

