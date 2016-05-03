版本:
2016年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Archrock Partners Q1 earnings per share $0.01

May 3 Archrock Partners Announces First :

* Quarter 2016 cash distribution, financial results and credit facility amendment

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $151.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $165.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* A cash distribution of $0.285 per limited partner unit

