BRIEF-Archrock Partners Q1 earnings per share $0.01

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Archrock Partners Announces First :
* Quarter 2016 cash distribution, financial results and credit facility amendment
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $151.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $165.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* A cash distribution of $0.285 per limited partner unit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.