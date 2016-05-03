BRIEF-Mylan Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.76

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Mylan Nv
* Mylan reports strong first quarter 2016 earnings results including total revenues up 17%
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.76
* Q1 revenue $2.19 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.23 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 16 percent
* 2016 adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $4.85 to $5.15
* "We remain highly confident in our guidance and our business outlook for full year 2016"
* Qtrly U.S. GAAP diluted EPS $0.03
* Reaffirms 2016 total revenues guidance of $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion
* Says generics segment third party net sales were $1.93 billion for quarter, an increase of 17% when compared to prior year period.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ))
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.