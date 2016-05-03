BRIEF-Mylan Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.76

May 3 Mylan Nv

* Mylan reports strong first quarter 2016 earnings results including total revenues up 17%

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.76

* Q1 revenue $2.19 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.23 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 16 percent

* 2016 adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $4.85 to $5.15

* "We remain highly confident in our guidance and our business outlook for full year 2016"

* Qtrly U.S. GAAP diluted EPS $0.03

* Says generics segment third party net sales were $1.93 billion for quarter, an increase of 17% when compared to prior year period.

