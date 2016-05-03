版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 17:08 BJT

BRIEF-Foraco International says Q1 rev was $24.1 mln, down 28 pct

May 3 Foraco International Sa :

* Foraco International reports Q1 2016

* Says Q1 2016 revenue amounted to US$24.1 million compared to US$33.3 million in Q1 2015, a decrease of 28 pct

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $26.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share 8.92 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐