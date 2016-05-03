BRIEF-Exact Sciences posts Q1 loss per share of $0.49

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Exact Sciences Corp :
* Q1 loss per share $0.49
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company continues to anticipate completing more than 240,000 cologuard tests during 2016, generating revenue of $90 to $100 million
* Exact sciences reported total revenues of $14.8 million for Q1 of 2016, compared to $4.3 million for same period of 2015
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.52, revenue view $14.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.