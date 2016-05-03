版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 17:09 BJT

BRIEF-NHC announces 12.5 pct increase in common dividend

May 3 National Healthcare Corp :

* NHC announces 12.5 pct increase in common dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐