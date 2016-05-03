版本:
BRIEF-Western Refining Logistics qtrly revenues $468 mln

May 3 Western Refining Logistics Lp :

* Western refining logistics, lp reports first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly total revenues $468 million versus $607.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $738.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net income attributable to limited partners of $14.0 million, or $0.28 per common limited partner unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

