BRIEF-Western Refining Logistics qtrly revenues $468 mln

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Western Refining Logistics Lp :
* Western refining logistics, lp reports first quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly total revenues $468 million versus $607.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $738.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net income attributable to limited partners of $14.0 million, or $0.28 per common limited partner unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.