BRIEF-Western Refining Q1 earnings per share $0.33

May 3 Western Refining Inc :

* Western refining announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.33 including items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $1.46 billion versus $2.32 billion

* Q1 revenue view $1.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

