BRIEF-Northern Tier qtrly net earnings per common unit $0.16

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Northern Tier Energy Lp :
* Northern tier reports first quarter 2016 results
* For q2, northern tier projects total throughput of between 95,000 and 98,500 barrels per day at st. Paul park refinery
* Says total capital expenditures for q2 are expected to be between approximately $26 million and approximately $31 million
* Board of directors of northern tier's general partner did not declare a cash distribution for q1 of 2016
* Qtrly revenue $604.4 million versus $793.8 million
* Qtrly net earnings per common unit $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $839.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For q2 of 2016, northern tier projects total throughput of between 95,000 and 98,500 barrels per day at st. Paul park refinery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.