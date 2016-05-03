版本:
BRIEF-Hercules closes public offering of $65.4 million

May 3 Hercules Capital Inc

* Hercules closes public offering of $65.4 million and $7.5 million over-allotment of 6.25 pct notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

