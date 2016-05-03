版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 20:31 BJT

BRIEF-Belmont closes 1st tranche of private placement for $195,000

May 3 Belmont Resources Inc

* Belmont closes 1st tranche of private placement for $195,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

