BRIEF-NW Natural reports Q1 earnings per share $1.33

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Northwest Natural Gas Co
* NW Natural reports results for the quarter ended March 31, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $1.33
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $2.05 to $2.25
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.98 to $2.18
* Q1 earnings per share $1.40 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly operating revenues $255.5 million versus $261.7 million
* Says company reaffirmed earnings guidance for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.