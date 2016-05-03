版本:
BRIEF-Birch names Tony Tomae as president and CEO

May 3 Birch Communications Inc

* Birch names Tony Tomae as president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

