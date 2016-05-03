版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 18:08 BJT

BRIEF-Midwest Oil & Gas acquires 160 acre lease in Texas

May 3 Midwest Oil And Gas Inc

* Midwest Oil & Gas acquires 160 acre lease in Texas

* Midwest Oil and Gas will start looking at expanding its operations outside of Kansas area and throughout U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐