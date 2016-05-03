版本:
BRIEF-Surgical Care Affiliates posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.27/shr

May 3 Surgical Care Affiliates Inc

* Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc. announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $279.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $270.2 million

* Reiterates 2016 full year adjusted ebitda-nci growth guidance range of 13 pct to 16 pct

* Qtrly net income per diluted share attributable to sca $0.06

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

