BRIEF-Mallinckrodt PLC reports Q2 adjusted earnings $2.01/shr

May 3 Mallinckrodt Plc

* Mallinckrodt PLC reports fiscal 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.01

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.07 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $918 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $8.15 to $8.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.73, revenue view $871.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fiscal 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $8.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

