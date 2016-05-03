BRIEF-Mallinckrodt PLC reports Q2 adjusted earnings $2.01/shr

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Mallinckrodt Plc
* Mallinckrodt PLC reports fiscal 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.01
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.07 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $918 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $8.15 to $8.50
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.73, revenue view $871.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises fiscal 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $8.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.