BRIEF-Radware Ltd posts Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.05

May 3 Radware Ltd

* Radware ltd announces first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue $48.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $49.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

