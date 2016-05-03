版本:
2016年 5月 3日

BRIEF-IMS Health Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

May 3 IMS Health

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

* Sees q2 revenue up 7.5 to 8.5 percent

* Q1 revenue $774 million versus i/b/e/s view $749.5 million

* Reaffirms full-year constant currency guidance and raises full-year 2016 reported guidance

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.57, revenue view $3.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees second-quarter constant currency adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of 5.5 to 6.5 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $780.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

