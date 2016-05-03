BRIEF-IMS Health Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 IMS Health
* Quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42
* Sees q2 revenue up 7.5 to 8.5 percent
* Q1 revenue $774 million versus i/b/e/s view $749.5 million
* Reaffirms full-year constant currency guidance and raises full-year 2016 reported guidance
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.57, revenue view $3.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees second-quarter constant currency adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of 5.5 to 6.5 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $780.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.