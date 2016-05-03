BRIEF-Cineplex Q1 earnings per share c$0.34

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Cineplex Inc
* Cineplex Inc. Reports record first quarter results, announces dividend increase and amended credit facilities
* Q1 revenue c$378.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$359.9 million
* 3.8% dividend increase to $1.62 per share on an annual basis from current $1.56 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share c$0.34
* On may 2, 2016, cineplex entered into amended and extended credit facilities
* Amended facilities total $550.0 million
* Qtrly diluted net income per share attributable to owners of cineplex $0.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.