BRIEF-Clorox announces acquisition of Renew Life

May 3 Clorox Announces Acquisition Of Renew Life In Fast

* Growing digestive health category

* Acquired renew life holdings corporation from swander pace capital and other shareholders for approximately $290 million in cash

* In fiscal year 2017, the business is anticipated to add sales of nearly 2 percentage points to clorox's top line