版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 18:37 BJT

BRIEF-Clorox announces acquisition of Renew Life

May 3 Clorox Announces Acquisition Of Renew Life In Fast

* Growing digestive health category

* Acquired renew life holdings corporation from swander pace capital and other shareholders for approximately $290 million in cash

* In fiscal year 2017, the business is anticipated to add sales of nearly 2 percentage points to clorox's top line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐