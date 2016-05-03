版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 18:38 BJT

BRIEF-Allete Q1 earnings per share $0.93

May 3 Allete Inc

* Allete, inc. Reports higher first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.93

* Q1 revenue $333.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

