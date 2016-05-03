版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Holly Energy Partners posts Q1 earnings of $0.52 per share

May 3 Holly Energy Partners LP :

* Holly energy partners LP reports first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $102 million versus i/b/e/s view $96.7 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.52

* Revenues for quarter were $102.0 million, an increase of $12.3 million compared to q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐