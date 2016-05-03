版本:
BRIEF-Millercoors Q1 underlying net income grows 22.2 pct

May 3 Molson Coors Brewing Co

* Millercoors delivers 22.2% first quarter underlying net income growth

* Millercoors q1 underlying net income grew 22.2 percent to $372.1 million

* Qtrly millercoors total net sales increased 2.3 percent to $1.816 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

