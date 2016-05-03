BRIEF-Harris Sees FY 2016 revenue about $7.5 bln

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Harris Corp :
* Harris corporation reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share about $5.70 from continuing operations excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share about $2.80 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $7.5 billion
* Q3 revenue $1.91 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.92 billion
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.36 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.74, revenue view $7.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.