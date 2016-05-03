BRIEF-Starwood posts Q1 earnings of $0.53/shr from continuing operations

May 3 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc :

* Starwood reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.70 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.53 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share about $0.69 to $0.74 excluding items

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share about $3.00 to $3.06 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $1,404 million versus $1,415 million last year

* Sees fy 2016 revpar at same-store owned hotels worldwide is expected to be up 2% to 4% in constant and actual dollars

* Qtrly worldwide systemwide revpar for same-store hotels increased 1.0% in constant dollars compared to 2015

* Sees margins at same-store owned hotels worldwide are expected to increase 100 to 150 basis points in fy 2016

* Revpar at same-store systemwide hotels worldwide is expected to increase 2% to 4% in constant dollars for q2

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revpar at same-store systemwide hotels worldwide is expected to be up 2% to 4% in constant dollars

* Marriott transaction remains on track to close in mid-2016 and is subject to remaining regulatory approvals

* Q1 revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revpar at same-store owned hotels worldwide is expected to increase 2% to 4% in constant dollars for q2

* Fy 2016 adjusted ebitda is expected to be approximately $1.150 billion to $1.165 billion

* Eps before special items is expected to be approximately $0.69 to $0.74 for q2

* Special items in q1 of 2016 consisted primarily of restructuring and other special charges of $39 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S