BRIEF-WestJet Posts Q1 earnings of C$0.71 per share

May 3 WestJet Airlines Ltd :

* Westjet reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.71

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $1,031.4 million, down 4.8 percent

* Q1 revenue view c$1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly yield 17.22 cents versus 19.47 cents

* Qtrly casm (cost per available seat mile) 12.45 cents versus 13.00 cents

* WestJet airlines ltd says Q1 load factor 82.1 percent versus 81.6 percent

* WestJet airlines ltd says Q1 ASM 7.29 billion versus 6.82 billion

* WestJet airlines ltd says Q1 RPM 5.99 billion versus 5.57 billion

* To initiate further normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 4 million common voting and variable voting shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

