BRIEF-WestJet Posts Q1 earnings of C$0.71 per share

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 WestJet Airlines Ltd :
* Westjet reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.71
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $1,031.4 million, down 4.8 percent
* Q1 revenue view c$1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly yield 17.22 cents versus 19.47 cents
* Qtrly casm (cost per available seat mile) 12.45 cents versus 13.00 cents
* WestJet airlines ltd says Q1 load factor 82.1 percent versus 81.6 percent
* WestJet airlines ltd says Q1 ASM 7.29 billion versus 6.82 billion
* WestJet airlines ltd says Q1 RPM 5.99 billion versus 5.57 billion
* To initiate further normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 4 million common voting and variable voting shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.