BRIEF-Wolverine Worldwide posts Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.29

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Wolverine Worldwide Exceeds First
* Wolverine Worldwide exceeds first-quarter revenue and earnings consensus and reaffirms full-year outlook
* Quarter revenue and earnings consensus and reaffirms full-year outlook
* Q1 revenue $577.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $567.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 to $1.40
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.16 to $1.26
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.475 billion to $2.575 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full year adjusted earnings per share in range of $1.48 to $1.58 on a constant currency basis,
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.34, revenue view $2.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.