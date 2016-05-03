版本:
BRIEF-Columbia Pipeline reports Q1 earnings $0.18/shr from continuing operations

May 3 Columbia Pipeline Group Inc

* Columbia Pipeline Group reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $355.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total operating revenues $364.5 million versus $340.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

