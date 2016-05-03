BRIEF-Walter Investment Management posts Q1 adj. loss $0.50/shr

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Walter Investment Management Corp
* Walter Investment Management Corp. announces first quarter 2016 highlights and financial results
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $4.85
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.50
* Q1 revenue $66.8 million
* "Q1 performance was significantly impacted by a challenging rate environment"
* Walter Investment Management says "working to significantly lower our cost structure while redesigning our processes"
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.