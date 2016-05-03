版本:
BRIEF-Columbia Pipeline Partners reports Q1 earnings $0.25/shr

May 3 Columbia Pipeline Partners Lp

* Columbia Pipeline Partners LP reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total operating revenue $363.5 million versus $339.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $362.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

