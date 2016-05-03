BRIEF-Nisource reports Q1 adj. earnings $0.60/shr from continuing operations

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
May 3 Nisource Inc
* Nisource reports first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations
* Reaffirms FY 2016 non-GAAP operating earnings per share view $1.00 to $1.10
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nisource Inc qtrly total net revenues $ 957.3 million versus $981.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $1.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects to make approximately $1.4 billion in planned infrastructure enhancement investments during year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.