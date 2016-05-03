版本:
BRIEF-Park Electrochemical reports Q4 adj. earnings $0.24/shr

May 3 Park Electrochemical Corp

* Park Electrochemical Corp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 sales $35.76 million versus $36.24 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.24 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

