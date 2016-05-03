版本:
BRIEF-RR Donnelley posts Q1 earnings of $0.22 per share

May 3 RR Donnelley :

* RR Donnelley reports first-quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 sales fell 3.4 percent to $2.7 billion

* Says company reiterates full-year 2016 guidance

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $2.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

