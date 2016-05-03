BRIEF-RR Donnelley posts Q1 earnings of $0.22 per share

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 RR Donnelley :
* RR Donnelley reports first-quarter 2016 results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 sales fell 3.4 percent to $2.7 billion
* Says company reiterates full-year 2016 guidance
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $2.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.