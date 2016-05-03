BRIEF-Build-A-Bear Workshop reports Q1 earnings per share $0.22

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Build-A-bear Workshop Inc
* Build-A-Bear workshop Inc reports 2.2% consolidated comparable sales increase in 2016 first quarter, reiterates annual guidance and announces exploration of strategic alternatives
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 revenue $95 million versus I/B/E/S view $96.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Build-A-Bear workshop - retained Guggenheim Securities, LLC as financial advisor and Bryan Cave LLP as legal counsel to assist with strategic review
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $392.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.