BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Molson Coors :
* Reports higher worldwide volume, gross margin, net income and underlying after tax income for the first quarter
* Qtrly worldwide beer volume of 11.6 million hectoliters, increased 1.2%
* Qtrly net sales of $657.2 million, decreased 6.1% on a reported basis
* During quarter, millercoors recognized special charges of $36.9 million related to planned closure of Eden, North Carolina, brewery
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.78 from continuing operations
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.