BRIEF-Westlake Chemical Partners qtrly total net sales $252.6 mln

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Westlake Chemical Partners LP
* Westlake Chemical Partners LP announces first quarter 2016 earnings
* Qtrly total net sales $252.6 million versus $258.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $282.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 250 million pound expansion at petro 1 facility in lake charles, Louisiana is underway, scheduled for completion early in q3 this year
* Qtrly net income attributable to partnership of $12.1 million , or $0.45 per limited partner unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.