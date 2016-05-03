版本:
BRIEF-Caretrust REIT acquires Idaho skilled nursing facility

May 3 Caretrust Reit Inc

* Caretrust REIT acquires Idaho skilled nursing facility

* Caretrust REIT Inc says deal for $8.9 million

* Says acquisition was funded with proceeds from Caretrust's recent 8.5 million share equity offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

