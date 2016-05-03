版本:
BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers Inc posts Q1 adj. loss per share $1.12

May 3 Scorpio Bulkers Inc

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc. announces financial results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $1.12 excluding items

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $1.96

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly vessel revenue $10.2 million versus $ 12.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

