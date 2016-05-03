版本:
BRIEF-Caretrust REIT acquires Virginia Independent and Assisted Living Community

May 3 Caretrust Reit Inc

* Caretrust REIT acquires Virginia Independent and Assisted Living Community

* Deal for for $10.0 million

* Acquisition was funded with proceeds from Caretrust's recent 8.5 million share equity offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

