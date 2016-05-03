版本:
BRIEF-Caretrust acquires two North Carolina assisted living and memory care communities

May 3 Caretrust Reit Inc

* Caretrust REIT acquires two North Carolina assisted living and memory care communities

* Deal for $11.8 mln

* Deal for caretrust entered into a triple-net master lease for both assets with Premier Senior Living, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

