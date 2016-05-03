BRIEF-P H Glatfelter posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 P H Glatfelter Co
* Reports first-quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Q1 earnings per share $0.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $402.2 million
* Says capital expenditures are expected to total between $150 million and $170 million for 2016
* Company also plans to complete annual maintenance outages at its U.S. Facilities in Q2 of 2016
* Outages are expected to adversely impact operating profit by about $25 million to $27 million, pre-tax, compared with $33.4 million in Q2 of 2015
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $412.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Composite fibers' shipping volumes are expected to be approximately 10 percent higher in Q2 than Q1 of 2016
* Says expects shipping volumes in Q2 of 2016 to decline by approximately 5 percent compared with Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.