BRIEF-Xylem posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Xylem Inc
* Xylem Inc. reports solid first quarter earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 earnings per share $0.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.98 to $2.08
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $3.7 billion
* Q1 revenue $847 million versus I/B/E/S view $832.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 1 percent
* On an organic basis, Xylem's 2016 revenue growth is anticipated to be in range of two to four percent
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $3.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.