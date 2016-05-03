BRIEF-Golden Minerals announces $4 mln registered direct offering

May 3 Golden Minerals

* Golden Minerals announces $4 million registered direct offering

* Will issue about 8 million registered shares of common stock at purchase price of $0.50 per share in a registered direct offering

* Intends to use proceeds for exploration & development expenditures for co's San Luis Del Cordero property, Santa Maria property